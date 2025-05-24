Sarah Silverman was "happily single" before she met Rory Albanese.

Sarah Silverman met her boyfriend via a video game

The 54-year-old comedy star actually thought she was "done" with dating before she met Rory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to People, Sarah shared: "I went to GameStop, and I hadn't played video games since Nintendo 64, but I bought a console, and I figured I would learn how to do video games.

"This is what I'm going to focus on. I'm going to sleep as late as I can. I'm going to go to bed as early as possible, and I'm going to learn video games in between and this is going to be my life."

Sarah kept herself busy during the pandemic by learning to play 'Call of Duty: World War II', and her passion for gaming led her to Rory.

She explained: "Rory who I knew, but I didn't remember what he looked like, we had hung out once. We knew each other through comedy a little bit, but I didn't really know him.

"He direct messaged me and was like, 'I play that. Do you have headphones?' I said, 'Yes, but I don't know how to do it.' And he talked me through it. And so every night, I'd play Call of Duty with Rory Albanese."

At the start, Sarah never actually imagined dating Rory, as she was "very peacefully and happily single" at the time.

She said: "I felt done, to be honest. You just can't predict anything! You never know what's around the corner."

Sarah has actually learned some important life lessons through her love life.

Asked to reveal the biggest lesson she's learned, Sarah replied: "It's human nature to be afraid of the unknown, but don't waste anxiety on the unknown. The unknown is thrilling. We really should just be on the edge of our seat."

Sarah split from actor Michael Sheen in late 2017. But the actress previously revealed that they've remained good friends.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Sarah shared: "I was with Michael. We broke up over Christmas. He moved back to the UK and his life is really there and my life is really not there, but I love him to pieces."