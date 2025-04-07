Sarah Silverman stole material from her dad's eulogy for one of her stand-up shows.

Sarah Silverman has opened up about the loss of her dad and stepmom

The comedian lost her father Donald and her stepmother Janice within two weeks of each other in 2023 and she has poured her grief into her new stand-up show 'Postmortem' and she's now revealed she used lines from her dad's funeral when testing out material as she prepared for her comedy comeback.

Sarah told the Guardian newspaper: "My parents were dying. I was living in their apartment and taking care of them.

"So when I went back to stand-up, the first material I tried out was stolen from my eulogy at my dad’s funeral. I thought: ‘There’s funny stuff in here!'"

She went on to insist the couple would have loved her new stand-up show despite the gloomy premise, adding: "Dad and Janice would’ve loved it.

"If he’d been alive, my dad would’ve been head-to-toe in the merch. He used to be like: 'Somehow it came up in conversation that you were my daughter.’

"And I’m like: ‘Maybe it was the T-shirt, the sweatshirt, the hat you’re wearing, from all the shows I’ve been on – maybe that was a bit of a tipoff?’"

David and Janice were married for more than 40 years and Sarah was left heartbroken by the double loss two years ago.

After her dad's death, she posted an emotional note on Instagram, writing: "My best pal, Schleppy - my dad, died last night.

"All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark f***** up jokes this final week.

"But ultimately, he wanted to be with his love, Janice, who we lost last Monday ...

"He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was."

Sarah brings her 'Postmortem' tour to London at the end of April and the comedian has admitted she was previously put off performing in the UK after an audience booed her for performing a 45-minute set back in 2008.

She added to the Guardian: "I didn’t know they expected, like, two-hour shows in England. I’m not well travelled. I was so depressed. It made me just go, like, ‘F*** England!’ But I’m over it. I get excited to come back now ...

"[The new show is] still just an hour. Maybe a little over."