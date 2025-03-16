Sarah Snook didn't think she was "pretty" when she was a teenager.

Sarah Snook didn't think she was 'pretty' when she was a teenager

The 37-year-old actress admitted that she didn't have much confidence in her looks during her younger years but doesn't think that is a "unique experience" to her, although she is impressed with the way "body diversity" is now celebrated across social media.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Mornings', she said: "I feel like everyone goes through that in a way, I don't think it's a unique experience for a young woman to go through their teens and twenties thinking 'I know that there are pretty people in the world and I'm not one of them.

"It's just not really understanding or being...maybe it's different now because of Instagram, the democratizing of 'What is beauty?' You see more body diversity, gender diversity, and diversity across everything and then you can pick and choose what feels more like me.

"It wasn't in my teens and twenties experience to be like 'I'm hot!'

Meanwhile, the 'Succession' star admitted that she never considered acting to be a "job" or a profession, and certainly never felt the "pressure" to succeed after she went to drama school but just wanted to "express her passion" with the world.

She added: "I don't think I ever knew acting was like a job. I loved doing plays, and characters, and I wanted to keep doing that. I had a great drama teacher who told me to audition for NIDA. She said 'You probably won't get in because you're just out of high school but use it as a drama class.' NIDA is like the Julliard of Australia. And that was great, it was good to have encouraging people around me who could see it as a potential career but were fostering an interest in a young person. I never felt the pressure of becoming an actress, I wanted to do it and I wanted to challenge myself by doing it.

"I wanted to be a part of it but I never thought of it as a job job. Just an expression of my passion, I suppose."

"