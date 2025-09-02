Chase Chrisley shunned his sister Savannah's offer to pay for him to go to rehab.

Savannah Chrisley tried to get her brother into rehab

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star was arrested in January 2025 after allegedly bring involved in a bar fight, and as his family discussed their concerns about Chase's drinking, Savannah recalled trying to get him to seek help last year.

She said on the latest episode of their reality show: "I feel Chase's behaviour just continues to go further and further downhill, and all that does is damage our relationship even more.

"I have tried to help him before he got arrested. I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility.

"I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to 'Go f***' myself."

Chase admitted: "No, I've never been to rehab."

He added: "I don't think I've needed it. I mean, like, I'm not the type to, like, drink every day and wake up wanting a drink or craving a drink, or anything like that. Just like, whenever I go, I go."

Chase's mom, Julie Chrisley, admitted the situation "breaks [her] heart".

She added: "[It is] the worst possible thing as a parent that you can think of is the thought that he is conducting himself in a way that is just leading to down a bad path."

But his dad Todd Chrisley wasn't "shocked".

he said: "I don't know that I was shocked, because I had been warning Chase for years to stop with the drinking.

"There was nothing in a bar that was going to bring you no good fortune."

The 29-year-old star admitted he had been "drinking heavily" but didn't "remember" what happened in the bar.

The 911 audio from the Gold Drop founder's arrest then played, with his friend Marty noting he had "got into a fight with one of the managers" at the bar, and "guessing that he slapped him."

But Chase insisted: "I wouldn't slap somebody. Like, I'd get my money's worth.

"Everybody there says I didn't put my hands on anybody. But, I mean, it ended up with me with a mugshot.

"I think I kind of just hit rock bottom."

Chase has "stopped drinking and stopped partying" and it trying to "do everything I can to protect my mental health."

However, his 28-year-old sister isn't convinced he is sober.

She said: "Do I believe it? No, because if he was, he wouldn't look the way that he look.

"It's just the reality of it. He does not look healthy. When cameras are on, he can turn it on for as long as he needs to, and that's the scary part."