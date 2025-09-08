Scarlett Johansson has laughed off the "silly" reaction to her and Jurassic World Rebirth co-star Jonathan Bailey kissing while promoting the film.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissed while promoting Jurassic World Rebirth

The 40-year-old actress made headlines earlier this year and she and Bailey displayed their affections for each other on the red carpet but revealed that she didn't even talk about the smooches at home with her husband Colin Jost.

Scarlett told Entertainment Weekly: "It was such a funny, silly thing.

"It was on everybody else's mind."

Johansson explained that the tactile nature is unique amongst actors because they spend a long time on set working together.

The Lost in Translation star said: "I think actors are just... We have such extraordinary experiences that are in extreme conditions. We live as a family for months, you know, so it really feels (like) we have a lot of love for one another."

Jost previously made light of the red carpet affection between his wife and Bailey, who is openly gay.

The comedian and actor said: "I was like, I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought was there.

"Of all the threats out there, I wasn't thinking it was Jonathan."

Jonathan had previously defended his decision to kiss Scarlett on the red carpet despite the huge social media reaction, stating that "life is too short not to".

The 37-year-old star said: "I believe in being able to show the love in all different ways and if you can't kiss your friends... life is too short not to."

Bailey also issued glowing praise to both Johansson and fellow cast member Mahershala Ali.

The Bridgerton actor said: "Amazing. The people that you meet along the way make extraordinary experience even better, and her and Mahershala, it's been amazing to get back together and to celebrate all of the experiences we had on the screen.

"But Scarlett is endlessly fun, hilarious, sensitive, intelligent, and Mahershala is just, they're both icons, and I'm very lucky to be a part of their tribe."

Jonathan confessed that he felt a "weight" leading the movie in the dinosaur franchise - which was met with a mixed response by critics - as a gay man.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There's moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it's not like I haven't felt that. There's the weight of history, and there's endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way the people see sexuality."