Scarlett Johansson "offends" fans by refusing to take selfies with them.

The Hollywood actress, 40, is notoriously private and admits she won't stop to take pictures with devotees if they approach her when she's not working because she wants top be left alone in her "own thoughts".

She told InStyle magazine: "It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me.

"But I always say to people: ‘I'm not working.' I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

She added: "I like to be in my own thoughts that have nothing to do with what other people think of me. I don’t like being self-conscious."

Scarlett went on to reveal she empathises with pop star Chappell Roan, who has been open about her struggle to deal with life in the spotlight.

She said: "Like everybody else, I fell in love with her over the summer. She's very outspoken about how hard it's been to adjust to fame.

"It's like heart-throbs. That’s hard. When I was younger, I dated actors that had heart-throb status. That is, to me, scary. I don't have that level. Fan crush-dom can be really hard."

It comes after Scarlett admitted turning 40 in November has been a "liberating" experience because she cares less about other people's opinions of her.

During an appearance on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark', Scarlett said: "So far, it’s great ... You also don’t care what anybody thinks, which is so liberating. It’s so liberating!"

The 'Lost In Translation' star also revealed her husband Colin Jost threw a huge surprise party for her 40th birthday, saying: "He threw me a humungous bash this year. It was a surprise. And I had all the martinis for everyone and I can’t wait to see the photos so I can remember the night ...

"It was magical. And he put it all together!"