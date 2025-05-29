Scarlett Johansson loved hosting the final episode of 'Saturday Night Live's 50th season.

Scarlett Johansson recently hosted the comedy show

The 40-year-old actress recently became the first woman to host the long-running comedy show seven times, and Scarlett has revealed that she relished the experience.

Scarlett - who is married to 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost - told 'Extra': "I felt really happy to be able to close out the 50th with the cast and crew at 30 Rock … There’s real familial vibes and, you know, it’s been an extraordinary year there with the 50th special, which was a humongous amount of work for everybody, and then a really successful season."

Scarlett recently premiered 'Eleanor the Great', her directorial debut, at the Cannes Film Festival. And the Hollywood star admitted that it's been a whirlwind few weeks for her.

She shared: "I think I’m still processing it, and part of still processing it is that the next day, I left for Cannes and now I’m here. So I think it’ll be maybe like two months from now and then I’ll be able to, like, have some perspective on the meaning of it all."

Meanwhile, Scarlett recently revealed that she couldn't imagine "being with somebody who wasn't funny".

The actress explained that humour is a huge part of her life, and she thinks it can help her to overcome all sorts of challenges.

Scarlett - who has been married to Colin since 2020 - told Collider: "My husband's a comedy writer, and I couldn't imagine ever being with somebody who wasn't funny.

"I grew up in a very funny household. My dad is Danish and has a very dry sense of humour, and my mom is Jewish, so that's culturally a big part of our identity. It's certainly a certain kind of humour, and growing up in New York, that's another layer of it, of course. So, I see the ironic humour, also, in terrible things."

Scarlett also revealed that her directorial debut was inspired by "very New York-centric" films.

She said: "The script did remind me a lot of movies that I love that are specific to independent films from the ‘90s and early aughts that are very New York-centric, whether it's 'Living Out Loud' or like 'Crossing Delancey' or some Woody Allen films. It felt like the potential for that stuff."