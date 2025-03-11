Scarlett Johansson wants to "preserve" her children's privacy for as long as she can.

Scarlett Johansson wants to protect the 'privacy' of her children

The 40-year-old actress has Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac as well as three-year-old Cosmo with Colin Jost and explained that she wants them to realise that "anonymity" is something that cannot really be reversed once it is given up.

She told InStyle: "If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I'm not a closed book, you know? No. I'm politically active and vocal about it. But I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships. My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy. The anonymity of my children is very precious to me. I was talking to my daughter the other day, because she said, ‘Oh, I would love to make videos for [my skincare brand] The Outset.

"She was like, ‘Why can't I?’ And I said, ‘Well, other than the fact that you're 10…

"The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle. The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go."

Meanwhile, the 'Black Widow' star has been a name in Hollywood since she was a teenager but noted that she still worries that all of her success could vanish tomorrow.

She said: "I'm fortunate enough to have been working for such a long time, and not that long ago felt settled with where I am in my career.

"Like every single actor working, I had this constant fear that everything would go away. Or that every movie would be my last. I am still the eight-year-old kid just waiting to get another part. But now I see that actually I built something that… that I have a place here. And because of that, I've been able to stand up for myself and not feel like I would disappear. I can shoulder it."

