Scooter Braun feels "a lot of guilt" towards the young artists that he managed.

Scooter Braun has revealed one of his big regrets

The 43-year-old businessman previously worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato - but he now looks back on his role with some regrets.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Scooter explained: "At this age, I feel a lot of guilt. I feel a lot of guilt because I worked with so many artists and like I told you, I hadn’t taken the time to look at myself or do the therapy myself until I was older.

"So I didn't understand at 25 years old, at 27 years old, at 30 years old, that they each were coming from very unique backgrounds of their own stuff with their own families and their own childhoods and growing up this way, and being seen by the whole world."

Scooter feels "very proud" of what he managed to achieve with the likes of Justin, Ariana and Demi.

But the businessman now wishes that his artists all had access to a therapist during their younger years.

He said: "I’m very proud of the job that we did and how much we cared and how much the team cared for all the years that we did it.

"But it doesn’t mean I don’t look back and wish that I knew what I know now. I think I would have had a therapist on the road for all of us.

"I would’ve slowed down all of us."

Scooter announced his retirement from music management in 2024.

The record executive noted that he was fortunate to have worked with "some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen".

He said in a statement at the time: "I have been blessed to have had a Forrest Gump-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen.

"I’m constantly pinching myself and asking, 'How did I get here?' And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end."