Scooter Braun experienced suicidal thoughts amid his divorce.

Scooter Braun was married between 2014 and 2022

The 43-year-old record executive has recalled being in a "very dark place" after his marriage to Yael Cohen fell apart in 2020.

Scooter said on The Diary Of A CEO podcast: "October of 2020, my marriage was falling apart. The whole world thought I was crushing it.

"I had a suicidal thought for 20 minutes where I was like, ‘If my marriage is gonna fall apart, I’m not gonna be with my kids all the time. I can’t control this. I’m not gonna be this perfect image that I’ve presented to the world. If I can’t be this perfect image, I don’t want to be here.’ It went to a very dark place, and after 20 minutes I said, ‘What the hell was that?’

"That’s not me, I would never leave my kids."

Scooter's divorce taught him some important lessons about himself.

The executive - who was married to Yael between 2014 and 2022 - reflected: "I think I was happy because everyone in the world told me I was doing great and I thought that that was enough.

"I feel like I was asleep at the wheel. I feel like I didn’t know myself at the time and, but I had so much success at such a young age. Everyone was telling me I was doing great. So I just chose to believe them.

"It wasn’t until the foundation broke and there was nothing underneath it that I was like, oh s***, I’m actually not happy."

Scooter now believes that he and Yael were "made to be amazing co-parents".

What's more, the record executive suggested that he's become a better man because of everything he's experienced in recent years.

Scooter - who has two sons and a daughter with his ex-wife - said: "We were made to come into each other’s lives, to help each other be better in different ways.

"Through the heartbreak of our relationship ending, we were brought together to make three incredible souls. Now, whoever gets me next is in for a treat."