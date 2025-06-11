Scott and Kelley Wolf have split after 21 years of marriage.

Scott and Kelley Wolf have separated

The Party of Five actor and the 48-year-old reality star - who have Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11, together - married in May 2004 after two years together, but on Tuesday (10.06.25) Kelley confirmed they have separated following a "long, quiet journey", though she declined to give any details.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage.

"This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

Kelley went on to praise Scott, 57, as a great dad and "one of the best partners" she could have shared her life with as she vowed to put the children first.

She continued: “Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.

“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.

“I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. [white heart emoji]."

Scott admitted it hadn't been an easy decision for the couple to separate.

He told People magazine: "After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley. Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Last year, the former The Real World: New Orleans star admitted she had come close to leaving their relationship in the past but Scott had vowed to fight for them to stay together.

Marking their 20th wedding anniversary, Kelley shared the story on Instagram as she recalled telling Scott: “I love you. I love you more than I’ve ever loved anybody. I almost loved you enough to stop loving myself. But I remembered that nothing in life is going to last if I leave myself behind. I can see the future of that scenario and one day you’ll wake up and wonder what happened to that girl and I won’t even remember who she was. Well, I had promised her that I would never ever leave her again. so when you’re ready, I’ll be here, but I will not stick around while somebody tries to excavate fault in me.”

And he responded: "You are really going to leave. I believe you. I can see it. I can feel it. And there is no chance in hell I am going to let that happen, so let’s do this. Let’s do this hard part, the uncomfortable part. The part where I have to look in the mirror and see my old pattern where I have tried to find fault in somebody in the hopes that I would prove that nobody can really do the hard stuff and stick around.’”

Kelley added: “And that day, I won’t go into all the details, but we went into the cave. Together. And when we came out, you couldn’t find two people more bonded, more connected, and more clear about the promise we were about to make to each other."