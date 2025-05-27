Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of keeping a list of showbiz enemies.

The rapper, 55, is continuing to face damning testimonies as his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering continues in New York following a Memorial Day break.

Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Combs, took the stand on Tuesday (27.05.25) to say Combs maintained a “list of celebrity enemies”, including Suge Knight and Curtis Jackson, 48, better known as 50 Cent, among a list of enemies.

She added she overheard Combs discussing firearms during a conversation about 50 Cent, shortly after a press event at MTV.

Capricorn told the court: “He said, ‘I don’t like the back and forth, I don’t like that. I like guns.’”

While Combs has publicly denied having a feud with his fellow rapper, 50 has frequently criticised him on social media.

And on Tuesday, following Clark’s testimony, the rapper posted on Instagram: “Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe.”

The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image of himself on a film set.

Combs has denied all charges brought against him, and so far his case, now in its third week, has seen testimony from multiple high-profile witnesses, including former employees, artists and collaborators.

Scott Mescudi, 40, known professionally as Kid Cudi, has already testified Combs broke into his Hollywood Hills home in 2011 after discovering he was dating singer Cassie Ventura.

He alleged weeks later, his car was set on fire, and he told the court: “It was clearly an intimidation tactic.”

Dawn Richard, 40, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, and Cassie Ventura, 37, the trial’s main accuser, have also delivered testimony implicating Combs in a pattern of controlling and violent behaviour.

Combs’ legal team maintain he is not guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering.

Other high-profile names mentioned so far during his trial include Michael B Jordan, 37, Barack Obama, 62, and Britney Spears, 42, though none of them have been accused of any wrongdoing.

The trial continues at the United States District Court in Manhattan, with Combs facing life in prison if convicted.