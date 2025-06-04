Sean ’Diddy’ Combs has been accused by a reporter of drugging and raping her during his European tour in 2000.

The rapper, 55, is still sitting trial in New York on federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, and away from the court proceedings Kathi Steininger, a 44-year-old Austrian journalist, publicly accused him of the attack when she was 19.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster PULS 24, she claimed the incident occurred after she conducted an on-camera interview with Combs.

She alleged she was separated from her cameraman, given a drink by Combs, and subsequently lost consciousness.

Kathi allegedly awoke to find herself being raped on the back of his tour bus.

She said of the drink she was given: “There was 100 percent something in it. I would never have gone to bed with that man.”

Kathi also stated she intended to testify in Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial in New York but was informed her case fell outside the statute of limitations due to the alleged assault occurring overseas.

Following this, she chose to waive her anonymity and share her story publicly, expressing hope for justice and potential legal action in Austria.

She also revealed the alleged attack left her with post-traumatic stress disorder, rendering her unable to work.

Charges against Combs also included coercion.

The trial, which began in May 2025, centres around allegations Combs orchestrated a decade-long scheme involving violence, coercion and forced participation in drug-fuelled sex events, referred to as “freak-offs”.

The events allegedly involved high-profile guests and were characterized by excessive drug use and non-consensual sexual encounters.

At the heart of the charges is Combs' relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 38, who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023.

Cassie accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, and forcing her to participate in “freak-off” orgies.

The lawsuit was settled out of court the following day.

In May 2024, surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced, allegedly showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway. The video, obtained by CNN, appeared to corroborate Ventura's claims of abuse.

Combs has denied all allegations against him.

His lawyer Ben Brafman described Ventura's claims as “offensive and outrageous”.

The trial is expected to continue for several weeks, with testimonies from multiple accusers and extensive media coverage.

If convicted on all charges, Combs could face a maximum sentence of life in jail.