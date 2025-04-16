Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has added Young Thug’s defence attorney Brian Steel to his trial team ahead of his upcoming court date.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has added Young Thug’s defence attorney Brian Steel to his trial team ahead of his upcoming court date

The 55-year-old rapper is jailed in New York facing trial on federal charges including sex trafficking and in a motion filed in Manhattan federal court, Steel, 56, requested admission to represent the rapper ahead of the proceedings – with jury selection set for 5 May.

Steel’s involvement marks a key addition to Combs’ defence as he faces serious allegations of abusing women over several decades.

Combs,55, has seen a significant shift in his legal team since his indictment in September.

Mr Steel, best known for his role in securing the release of rapper Young Thug – real name Jeffery Williams – from prison last year, will join Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos on Combs’ legal team, with both long-time criminal defence attorneys.

Mr Agnifilo has previously represented figures such as Martin Shkreli and Keith Raniere.

Mr Steel’s reputation grew following his success in defending Young Thug, who faced a range of charges in Georgia related to his rap collective, ‘YSL’, which saw him accused of being a violent street gang. The lawyer is renowned for a calm, yet relentless demeanour in court, and he is hugely respected in the legal community.

In one notable instance during Thug’s case, Steel accused a judge of holding an illegal secret meeting with prosecutors and a key witness, leading to his contempt charge and brief incarceration.

The judge was eventually removed from the case, and Mr Steel was cleared of wrongdoing.

Charges against Combs mirror those faced by Young Thug in some ways, as both men are accused of leading large criminal organizations in violation of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations) laws.

But while Thug’s case centred around drug dealing, carjackings, and a drive-by shooting, Combs is accused of using his power and influence to sexually abuse numerous women, and subsequently silencing them.

Mr Steel’s success in the Thug case, in which the rapper avoided a lengthy prison sentence and instead received 15 years’ probation, is likely to hugely influence Combs’ legal strategy.

Combs denies all charges against him, including scores of civil cases ranging from sexual abuse to harassment.