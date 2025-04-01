Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a new lawsuit in Florida.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a new lawsuit in Florida

The 55-year-old rapper is in jail awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking, and now a plaintiff named Joseph Manzaro is alleging he was raped, sexually assaulted and forced to wear a mask at a party hosted by the music mogul in April 2015.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Joseph claims Combs, 55, “facilitated and engaged in the trafficking” of him and “directly perpetrated acts of sexual violence”.

His lawsuit also names Emilio Estefan, Eric Mejias, Brendan Paul and Adria English as defendants.

Joseph alleges several high-profile individuals, including Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, 54, Beyoncé Knowles –Carter, 42, LeBron James, 39, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan, 66 and 66 respectively, were present at the event and witnessed the assault.

But only Combs and Emilio are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not respond to requests for comment to Page Six.

A spokesperson for the Estefans was quoted by the outlet denying the allegations, stating: “The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but rather a house they owned for family use.”

A representative for LeBron said: “This is demonstrably false and doesn’t even merit a report or response.

“A basic Internet search shows what LeBron was doing all of April 2015. He was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami.”

Combs’ legal team dismissed the allegations, stating: “This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.

“No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”

The lawsuit states Joseph returned to his home in West Palm Beach after the alleged assault by Combs and felt “a greasy substance resembling Vaseline” on his hand before losing consciousness.

He claims he later woke up in a vehicle being transported to a residence on Star Island Drive, Miami, owned by the Estefans.

The documents allege upon arrival, Gloria panicked at his condition and requested an ambulance, but Emilio intervened and prevented it.

Combs is denying all charges against him.