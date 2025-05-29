Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistant has accused him of hurling an ice bucket at her head as part of a toxic work environment.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 55, is sitting trial in New York on federal charges and facing life in prison if convicted on all charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and the jury in the case heard on Thursday (29.05.25) from a woman testifying under the pseudonym Mia.

She accused Combs of repeated violence and a toxic work environment during her time employed by the music mogul, telling the federal court: “He’s thrown things to me. He’s thrown me against the wall, into a pool, ice bucket on my head, slammed my arms into a door.”

Mia, now in her early 30s, appeared in court as part of a sprawling federal case against Combs, who is also accused of operating a criminal enterprise and committing acts of physical abuse and coercion.

The court heard Mia met Combs in his underwear during an interview set up by the head of Human Resources at his company. She alleged he only got dressed after she arrived.

Originally hired as Combs’ personal assistant, Mia told prosecutors she later became director of development and acquisitions at Revolt Films, which was co-founded by Combs.

She said her working conditions were extreme and included working 24-hour shifts with little sleep and low pay — reportedly earning $50,000 per year at the time.

“Working long hours on little to no sleep became a norm,” she said.

Combs’ trial took a chaotic turn on Wednesday (28.05.25) after Combs’ legal team, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, called for a mistrial.

The defense accused prosecutors of misconduct during questioning related to destroyed fingerprint evidence in an arson case involving musician Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi.

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified DNA recovered from a Molotov cocktail used to firebomb Kid’s car in 2011 had been destroyed by the Los Angeles Police Department in 2012 without his knowledge.

Agnifilo argued the prosecution “implied that someone in this courtroom was responsible for the destruction of the fingerprint cards”;

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial but agreed to strike the related questions and instructed the jury to disregard the DNA evidence.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing, stating any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

The trial is expected to continue for another six to seven weeks.