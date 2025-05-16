Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ relationship with Cassie Ventura was “integral” to the drug-fuelled sex parties he allegedly forced her to take part in.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ relationship with Cassie Ventura was “integral” to the drug-fueled sex parties he allegedly forced her to take part in

The rapper, 55, is on trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering and his singer ex-girlfriend made the declaration as she testified on the fourth day of his trial.

Cassie, 33, has been the prosecution’s key witness, detailing the abuse she says she endured during their decade-long relationship with Combs, including allegations of rape.

She told them when asked about Combs’ “Freak-Offs”: “(They were) integral to us.”

The trial, which has gripped public attention, focuses on multiple charges against Combs, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force.

Combs’ defence is seeking to undermine Cassie’s testimony by suggesting she willingly participated in what Combs called “freak-offs” — elaborate orgies she says were coercive and violent.

On Thursday (15.05.25) the defence launched a rigorous cross-examination as Cassie read aloud intimate texts from the early days of their relationship.

She described how Combs invited singer Britney Spears and producer Dallas Austin to her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas, where she said he kissed her for the first time.

Cassie added: “He was very controlling, but that moment stood out.”

The trial has seen a stream of celebrity names invoked, with Cassie also recounting Combs’ violent jealousy over her brief 2011 relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

Over the course of three days of direct testimony, Cassie described multiple “Freak-Offs”, which she said took place weekly and lasted up to four days.

During these sessions, she was pressured to consume cocaine, ecstasy, and mushrooms to remain awake and compliant.

She testified about Combs’ alleged behaviour during the parties: “I was terrified to refuse because of what he might do – he had videos and he was violent.”

Combs has denied all charges, maintaining that their interactions were consensual.

He has remained mostly expressionless throughout the proceedings, save for a brief smile to family members in court.

The rapper faces five criminal counts including sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution.