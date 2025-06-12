Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial has heard an account of an orgy with an unnamed “famous rapper”.

The performer, 55, is facing trial in New York on federal charges including racketeering and his ex-girlfriend and accuser – going by the name ‘Jane’ – returned to the stand on Thursday (12.06.25) to tell jurors about an alleged January 2024 trip to Las Vegas in which she claims to have partied with an unnamed rapper, his girlfriend and a male escort.

Describing the rapper’s behaviour at the alleged party, she said: “He said he’d always had a crush on me.”

The 44-year-old woman, who is testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her anonymity, has accused Combs of forcing her into unwanted sexual encounters with male escorts during their relationship.

Her testimony is central to the federal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case against the music mogul.

Jane said she travelled to Las Vegas on a private plane in 2025 with a “famous rapper and his girlfriend,” adding that she saw Anton — identified as one of the male escorts at the party — having sex with someone while the singer and his partner watched.

She also said she flirted with the rapper and exposed her chest during the gathering.

According to Jane, Anton had a close relationship with the rapper and often travelled with him.

Earlier on Thursday, lawyers for Sean Combs, led by attorney Teny Geragos, cross-examined Jane in an effort to support the defence’s claim she was a willing participant in the alleged encounters.

Mr Geragos said the meetings with male escorts were often weekly and claimed Combs only directed or observed, but did not force Jane to take part.

Assistant US attorney Maurene Comey rejected the argument, saying Combs used “threats, drugs and violence” to force women into “unwelcome sexual experiences” and relied on employees and associates to facilitate the abuse.

During morning proceedings, a debate emerged over whether the court should allow the defence to name the rapper present during the Las Vegas event.

Combs’ co-counsel Marc Agnifilo said: “It’s important” to use real names so members of the public might come forward with information about the January episode.

Maurene Comey opposed the move, saying it was “a pretext to harass and intimidate this witness,” and that enough detail had already been shared publicly.

Judge Robert Manning agreed with the prosecution, ruling the anonymity order around Jane would remain in effect and the request to name individuals involved in the Vegas party was a “collateral issue” unrelated to the trafficking charges.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If convicted, he faces between 15 years and life in prison.