Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being sued by his Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder

The 55-year-old rapper - who is currently in jail awaiting trial awaiting trial over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution - has been accused by Kirk Burrowes, his Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder, of creating a highly toxic and manipulative working environment filled with sexual harassment, aggression and “forced compliance with degrading sexual acts.”

In an 18-page complaint obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, Kirk accused the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker of having subjected him to unwanted sexual advances, acts of sexual exhibitionism including nudity, and sexual assault during their time launching the label and alleged it escalated into physical violence, blackmail and extortion.

The businessman accused his former pal of frequently groping his crotch and buttocks and forcing him into situations where he had to watch the rapper "engaging in sexual acts with employees, interns, prospective artists, and third parties" at their Manhattan office.

He claimed he'd be summoned on the office intercom for a specific reason, only to then walk in on Diddy receiving sexual favours, which he felt was designed to break him down and establish his submission.

The lawsuit alleged that in 1995, the 'It's All About the Benjamins' rapper physically restrained Kirk in an apartment "preventing him from leaving by removing his keys, pinning him down onto a bed, and simulating intercourse until he ejaculated" and during a business trip that same year, the musician allegedly arranged a meeting in his suite, only to greet his business partner in the nude and "demand that he watch as he masturbated".

According to the complainant, the alleged abuse and intimidation ended in 1996 when Diddy allegedly burst into his office with a baseball bat and forced him to sign over his 25% stake in Bad Boy Entertainment "or face violent repercussions".

He also alleged the rapper later sabotaged his career.

The lawsuit stated: “In 2006, multiple sources informed plaintiff that Combs had used his influence to ensure that no major record labels or management firms would hire him, forcing plaintiff into economic instability."

Kirk previously sued Diddy in 2023 over the baseball bat incident but his claims were dismissed as beyond the statute of limitations.

He filed his new lawsuit citing the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act, which in 2022 created a two-year lookback window allowing people to bring civil lawsuits even if their claims had exceeded the seven-year statute of limitations. The window was set to close on Saturday (01.03.25), and many lawsuits were filed against Diddy in that time, with over a dozen submitted on Friday (28.02.25).

Diddy's legal team have denied the allegations.

They said in a statement: “This latest lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, filed by none other than Tyrone Blackburn, is another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims that have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years.

“Despite repeated dismissals, Burrowes and Blackburn are intent on wasting the court’s time and resources by refiling dismissed claims."