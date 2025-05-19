Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly regularly carried a designer bag containing illegal drugs and emergency contraception supplied by a dealer known as One-Stop.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly regularly carried a designer bag containing illegal drugs and emergency contraception supplied by a dealer known as One-Stop

The rapper, 55, is on trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering and a court in New York heard on Monday (19.05.25) from Dawn Richard, 41, who worked for the music mogul between 2004 and 2011.

She alleged during her testimony Combs kept a Louis Vuitton “med bag” stocked with cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, ketamine and Plan B pills, all provided by One-Stop, whom she identified as his regular drug source.

“He had a bag, a Louis Vuitton bag,” Dawn told the court, adding: “One-Stop would come and supply everything. Cocaine, weed, ecstasy, ketamine and Plan B. It was always with him.”

Dawn’s testimony follows statements made last week by Special Agent Yasin Binda, who told the court a Louis Vuitton bag containing a pill bottle of Klonopin was recovered during a raid on Combs’ hotel room in September 2024.

Cassie Ventura, 37, who previously dated Combs and reached a civil settlement with him last year, also referenced the same pouch during her testimony last week, claiming he called it his “med bag”.

Dawn also described a violent episode in which she alleged Combs attacked Ventura with a skillet.

“He was yelling and hitting her,” she said. “He told me if I ever said anything, I could go missing too.”

When cross-examined by Combs’ defence team, lawyers suggested Dawn had changed details of her story over time.

She responded: “I’ve done the best I could to remember. I saw what I saw.”

Prosecutors allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise that used violence, drugs and coercion to control women, accusing him of sex trafficking by force and transporting individuals for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any non-consensual sexual activity.

Dawn’s testimony adds to a growing body of allegations that have emerged in federal proceedings against the producer and rapper.

Cassie was the first to publicly detail alleged abuse in her lawsuit in 2023, which was settled out of court.

The trial continues at the Southern District of New York, with further testimony expected in the coming days.

Combs denies all charges against him.