Robert De Niro doesn't see himself as an acting "great".

Robert De Niro is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation

The 81-year-old movie star is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential actors of his generation, but De Niro doesn't see himself in that way.

The Hollywood star - who recently received the honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival - told the Guardian newspaper: "I still don’t see myself as great.

"When you go home and talk to your significant other, believe me, you’re not great."

De Niro turns 82 in August, and he's acknowledged that people now look at him "a little different".

The 'Heat' star shared: "Things change, that’s for sure. If you’re walking down a couple of stairs you get people coming to help you. I’ve realised now I’m older that people look at me a little different. But I’m old, it could be worse.

"I feel pretty good. I’m in control of myself physically. I hope that can last for ever. But I know that it won’t."

De Niro received the Palme d'Or on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

The veteran film star accepted the prestigious accolade from Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a lengthy tribute to his former co-star, DiCaprio said: "Growing up in Los Angeles, every young actor I knew watched De Niro’s work.

"We studied him, trying to understand how he immersed himself so completely in his characters. He created the blueprint. He wasn’t just another great actor, he was the actor."

DiCaprio, 50, starred opposite De Niro in 'This Boy’s Life', the 1993 coming-of-age drama film, and he recalled a humorous incident involving his former co-star.

DiCaprio shared: "The audition process was a tough one. Lots of competition. None of us knew who would get the part … at 15 or 16 years old, I did the only thing I couldn’t think to stand. I screamed at him at the top of my lungs.

"The room burst into laughing. Later that day, as the story goes, Bob was getting on his plane with a producer. Art Linson asked, ‘Who do you want to play the part?’ And in classic De Niro fashion, he replied, 'Second kid from the last.’ Luckily, that second kid was me, and that moment changed my life forever, started my entire career in the world of cinema."