Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco "wrote a list" of "all the things" he wanted from a future wife.

The 37-year-old music producer has been engaged to the singer/actress since last year, but he struggled with dating prior to striking up his romance with Selena and he worked with a therapist who helped him put pen to paper to name all the attributes he was looking for in a partner.

During an appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, Benny explained: "Before I met her, I was a guy in L.A. trying to find the one for me and I was having some trouble. I think I was maybe not looking in all the right places ...

"I was like OK, it’s time to be a grown up, I want to start a life, I want to have a family, I want to find a person that is like my other half that makes me feel better and I make them feel better. It’s a give and take, the perfect yin and yang, so I wrote down a list."

Benny admitted the "first thing I wrote" was that his future wife needs to be "age appropriate", adding that meant "30 plus".

He went on to say: "The second thing I wrote was - I know this is so simple but so hard to come by - somebody who is kind, compassionate and caring.

"I was like:‘That’s really three-in-one but I need someone who is nice. A genuine nice person'."

Benny took part in the podcast Selena, who admitted she was single for a long time before they fell in love and she needed time to "collect" herself before embarking on a new relationship.

She said: "I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself."

The pair knew each other for years before becoming romantically involved and the 'Only Murders In The Building' star felt like she needed to mature before dating Benny.

She explained: "I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before. "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber - pointed out that Benny's patience has helped her change her mentality and not react to quickly to certain things.

She added: "I think girls can equally want to be right. For me, it was really difficult in the past and he's made it unbelievably easy so that if I even get to the point where I’m so frustrated, he's like very quick to understand."