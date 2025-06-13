Selena Gomez has joked her sister loves her "auntie" Taylor Swift more than her.

Selena Gomez's sister prefers Taylor Swift

The Only Murders in the Building star's younger sibling, Gracie Teefey, turned 12 on Thursday (12.06.25) and though the 32-year-old star loves spending time with the youngster, Selena admitted the tween is far more interested in her good friend.

Selena shared a video on her Instagram Story, in which she sat on a bed while Gracie was by a TV, and when the youngster hit the remote, Taylor's video for The Man began to play.

Gracie told her sister: “There, now we can watch the video too."

Selena captioned the clip: “When she loves auntie Taylor more than me.”

The Lose You To Love Me singer also shared a carousel of photos of herself and Gracie over the years and she couldn't help but shed a tear over their bond.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my baby sissy. As I cry writing this, my heart melts because I know you know I’m always on your side. No matter what. I love you baby girl [heart emojis] (sic)"

Selena and Taylor, 35, first met in 2008 when dating Nick and Joe Honas respectively, and they very quickly became friends.

Taylor previously told The Wall Street Journal in 2020: “I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back.

“In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

And Selena, 32, told how they "clicked instantly"

She said: “That was my girl. We both went through s*** at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Selena previously praised Taylor as "one of the greatest songwriters" when she ran through some of the songs on her 'At Home with Selena Gomez' playlist, which included her friend's hit track Lover.

Of the song, she said: "There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. I think that's as pure as that - I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."