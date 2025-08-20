Seth Meyers is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Frisbee.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host's Italian Greyhound has passed away at the age of 14.

Sharing a series of pictures of his furry friend over the years, he captioned his Instagram tribute: “RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with.

“She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl.”

Bizarrely, Frisbee was locked in a feud with former Saturday Night Live star Andy Samberg.

Speaking on an episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the host played a prank on Samberg by breaking the news to him that Frisbee had died, on Meyers' request.

His response was: "Don't even play, 'cause I'll be so happy."

After the pair giggled, Samberg continued: "I will never back off that. That dog sucks, dude."

He added: "That dog is like a rat carcass."

One year, Samberg "scratched out" the dog's face on a Christmas card he received from the Meyers family.

He recalled on a previous episode of his late-night talk show: "Here's a true thing he [Samberg] did.

"I sent our Christmas card - Frisbee's in it every year. He scratched out her face like a serial killer and mailed it back."

Samberg's disliking of the mutt goes way back.

Meyers insisted: "He really hates my dog and he's hated my dog since she was little and now she's 14."

He previously jokingly confessed he started to "cares less" about his dog after becoming a father.

The 51-year-old funnyman and his wife Alexi Ashe became parents for the first time to a son named Ashe in 2016, now aged nine, before going on to have Axel, seven, and three-year-old Adelaide.

He quipped on Live! With Kelly and Ryan: "The dog was the practice child. The dog has figured out that we care less about it, I will say. We're trying very hard, but you know, when you have a kid the dog is very secondary."

But the host said Frisbee hadn't given up hope on being the family's favourite, as she was still eager to give Meyers plenty of hugs.

He added: "I will say sometimes to the baby, 'Hey, will you give me a hug,' and the speed in which the dog runs into my arms, before the baby can get there. She's like 'Look, I know these words too!'"