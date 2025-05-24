Seth Rogen loved cinemagoers embracing the "filthiness" of 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin'.

Seth Rogen starred in the 2005 comedy movie

The 43-year-old actor starred alongside Paul Rudd and Steve Carell in the 2005 comedy film, and Seth still has fond memories of making the movie.

He told People: "It was the first movie I made where I feel like … I was a co-producer on the movie and I helped write a lot of it with Steve Carell and Judd [Apatow]."

Seth had a big role in creating the movie's tone and he loves that it was so warmly received by film fans.

He said: "It was the first movie that I was a part of that I really had a creative voice in, and a lot of the R-rated humour and tone came from me really advocating for that.

"And so it was really rewarding when it came out and people really responded to both the heart and the filthiness of it."

Seth and his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, now have their own production company, and the comedy star previously reflected on his changing status in Hollywood.

Speaking to Sharp magazine, Seth explained: "There was a meeting with an executive who was giving us notes when we were young who said, ‘I got into this because I love movies and now it’s my job to ruin them.'

"That one sentence really resonated heavily with us. Most importantly, we started to view it as being very comedic, like, it’s a very funny dynamic if you love movies and the people associated with them.

"A lot of these people who work at studios just want to be liked by the filmmakers and the actors and the writers, and they just want to feel as though they’re part of the creative side of things. But at the same time, they’re constantly having to do things for their own self-preservation."

Seth has actually witnessed a "huge dynamic shift" during his time in Hollywood.

He said: "I’m so used to being 20 years younger than the people that I’m reporting to that it only reaffirms this subservient dynamic. And I think now that I’m older, you start to view it much more of like, ‘These are people I work with and together we have to make a good thing.’ And they want it to be good, but they also don’t want to get fired."