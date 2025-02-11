Seth Rogen's isn't interested in reconnecting with James Franco.

The 42-year-old comedy actor enjoyed a hugely successful partnership with James, 46, earlier in his career, but Seth decided to cut ties with his former co-star after James was accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by a number of women.

Seth told Esquire magazine: "Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn’t on my radar."

The comedy star previously worked with James on movies such as 'Pineapple Express', 'This Is the End' and 'Sausage Party', and Seth is surprised that their falling out has become a public talking point.

Meanwhile, James previously confessed that his friendship with Seth is "over".

The Hollywood star - who reached a $2 million sexual misconduct settlement in 2021 - admitted that he regretted falling out with his long-time friend.

He told Variety: "I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me."

James has been shunned by Hollywood in recent years. However, the actor appreciates that he's still able to work in the movie business.

James - who has previously received treatment for sexual addiction - explained: "I’m so grateful to be working.

"I did go through a lawsuit, and during that lawsuit I wasn’t working. But then COVID hit so everybody wasn’t working. So, I don’t know, it was all … I mean, we were all kind of in it. So it was sort of like, 'I don’t know what I am.'

"But I did certainly use the time to, I hope, good purpose. And whatever had been going on with me before, I had to change my whole way of life. So I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time."