‘Sex and the City’ star Candice Bergen’s husband has died aged 88.

Marshall Rose, famed as a real estate magnate and philanthropist, passed away peacefully at home in New York on Saturday (15.02.25) surrounded by loved ones, it emerged on Monday (17.02.25.)

He died from complications of Parkinson’s disease after “many years of extraordinary strength and resilience”, according to an online obituary.

Marshall is survived by Candice, his children Wendi and Andrew, his stepdaughter Chloe, and his grandchildren Alexander, Clio, Ell, Milo, Arthur, and Alice.

His funeral will be held at Central Synagogue on Tuesday (18.02.25) at 12pm.

His family praised his “legacy of fierce compassion, stubborn persistence, and commitment to cheering on the Knicks”, adding: “His wisdom, strength, and generosity of spirit will be remembered by the countless people whose lives he touched.”

Candice, 78, once reflected on how she prioritised their relationship over her showbiz work: “You know, I’m not that ambitious. I’m always grateful when I get offered something that engages me, it’s for the right amount of time, and I don’t have to leave my husband for more than a week or two. That’s really all I ask.”

Born in Brighton Beach in 1937, Marshall studied economics at City College before earning a law degree from NYU and later receiving an honorary degree from CUNY.

In 1978, he founded The Georgetown Company, which developed projects including Frank Gehry’s IAC building and the renovation of Madison Square Garden.

He served on the board of the New York Public Library for 30 years.

Candice, who was previously married to film director Louis Malle until his death in 1995, spoke warmly about her relationship with Rose in a 2015 interview with Sandra Bullock.

She said about working with the actress on ‘Miss Congeniality’: “We had just gotten married! We started shooting when our honeymoon was supposed to happen.”

Sandra added: “We were on that location on the stage. He was there – I don’t know what we were doing – but I remember looking across, and you were giddy. It was the sweetest thing.”

Candice, known for her role as Enid Frick in ‘Sex and the City’ and its spin-off ‘And Just Like That...’, also won five Emmys and two Golden Globes for her performance as the title character in ‘Murphy Brown’.

She was nominated for an Academy Award for 1979’s ‘Starting Over’ and a BAFTA for her role in ‘Gandhi’.