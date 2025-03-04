Shannen Doherty's representatives were "really disappointed" that she was not part of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars.

Shannen Doherty died in July 2024 following a battle with cancer

The 'Charmed' actress died in July 2024 at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer but was not one of the famous faces who made it into the Academy Award ceremony's annual segment which acknowledges those who have passed away in the last 12 months.

A rep for the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star told TMZ that it was "really disappointing" to see that Shannen had been missed out, especially "since she had been a part of the Hollywood community for over 45 years".

Instead, Morgan Freeman opened the segment by paying tribute to his 'Unforgiven' co-star Gene Hackman who, along with wife Betsy Arakawa, was found dead at home towards the end of February at the age of 95.

Morgan remembered his pal as a "generous performer" who had "won the hearts of film lovers all over the world".

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, he said: "This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman.

"I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Under Suspicion; and like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man who’s gift elevated everyone’s work.

"He received two Oscars but, more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.

"Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work’ so I think I speak for us all when I say Gene you will be remembered for that, and for so much more. Rest in peace my friend.”

A montage of those from the film world who have passed away over the last year then played, beginning with Dame Maggie Smith, and also recognising the likes of Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones M. Emmet Walsh, Teri Garr, Joan Plowright, John Amos, Bill Cobbs, Donald Sutherland, plus a number of producers, directors, and others working behind the scenes, including David Lynch.

Footage of Gene closed out the montage.