Sharon Stone is back wearing 'lady pants'

The 60-year-old actress joked she has spent the last few decades living in a "stinky fraternity house" with adopted sons Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and 19-year-old Quinn, but now they have all moved out, the Casino star has taken the opportunity to embrace her femininity again.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she explained: "I've been wearing boxer shorts. Because you do not wear lady panties when you have so many boys."

Sharon joked she had morphed into "a dude, just a dude", but things have changed now her sons have fled the nest.

She said: "I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It's amazing!"

The Nobody 2 actress believes growing up in a small Pennsylvania town with "no stoplights and a zipper factory" has helped her survive Hollywood and raising her children thanks to her "wholesome middle-American values."

She said: "I wouldn't have survived [without the values]. I wouldn't be a sober, healthy, working mom who was able to take three adopted kids — which is just different, let's just say — and do it by myself with the help of wonderful nannies if I didn't come from grounded, moral values."

Sharon is particularly thankful she has successfully navigated the teenage years during "difficult climates"

She said: "My kids were off school during COVID. We all went through this. Our kids are online and then they are confused about their value systems. It's been a complicated period to raise children.

"And then I see these pictures of them... All of us on the red carpet. I called them all last night, and we were all talking about it.

"And I just [told] each one of them how proud I was of them because I looked at them as individuals in that picture. Grounded, centered, handsome, organised. I was so proud of them.

"I said to my youngest, I said, 'You know what? We did it.' And he said, 'Mom, we're a family that weathered the storm.' "