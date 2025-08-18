Sharon Stone went on a date with Nelly.

The 67-year-old actress confirmed she had once gone out with the Ride Wit Me hitmaker - who has Chanelle, 31, and Cornell, 26, with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine, Shawn, 27, and Sydney, 19, who he adopted from his sister after she died of leukemia in 2005, and 13-month-old Kareen with wife Ashanti - and though she didn't share any details about the events of the evening, she decided against meeting up with the 50-year-old rapper for a second time.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Basic Instinct star was asked about the rumour she had once dated Nelly.

Host Andy Cohen said: “I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it.”

Fellow guest Bob Odenkirk added: “I’m going to say yeah.”

Sharon confirmed: "Yes I did."

After the audience gasped, Sharon laughed and then shook her head when Andy asked if they had had a second date.

She replied: "No, I did not."

The Casino star - who has three adopted sons, Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and 19-year-old Quinn - is currently single and previously spoke of the diasters she had experienced when using dating apps.

She told The Times newspaper "I didn't want to just go on Tinder and [sleep with] somebody ... It's so easy [to sleep with somebody. You don't have to do on Tinder, you go to ... Coffee Bean. It's not hard ... You go to the supermarket if you just want to have sex, but if you want to have a connection ... "

She also opened up about her disastrous date with the man who turned out to have a drug addiction, revealing she met him at a swanky hotel in Bel-Air but quickly excused herself and went home.

Sharon said of the experience: "[He was] a heroin addict who's clearly 20,000 injections later than the picture he sent me."

The actress explained she uses her real name on dating apps, but she ran into trouble when using Bumble because administrators blocked her account thinking it must have been a fake Sharon Stone.

She went on to insist she doesn't have a list of requirements for a potential new partner, adding: "I don't look for anything. I've never looked for anything. Because I don't think that's what happens ... You don't look for a list and your list arrives. That's what people do who don't have relationships."