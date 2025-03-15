Sharon Stone 'never struck a deal' for A Simple Favor

Sharon Stone "didn't have" an official role in 'Another Simple Favor'.

The 67-year-old actress caused shockwaves in Hollywood when she recently claimed to have been "removed" from her role in the sequel "unexpectedly" but insiders have insisted Sharon was never formally offered a part in Paul Feig's movie.

Sharon commented under an E! News Instagram post about the movie: "I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all. LOVED it."

However, an insider told DailyMail.com: "Sharon was circling a role for the film and though she thought she all but had it. Sharon didn't have it. She spoke with Paul Feig about doing something for the film, but nothing came from their initial communication.

"And as things go sometimes in Hollywood, people always say, 'Let's meet for lunch' and then never do.

"This was a situation where they talked but nothing was promised from Paul's side, he thinks Sharon is great and would like to potentially work with her in the future, but in this case, they never struck a deal.

"Sharon thought differently and as the movie went on, Sharon never heard back, nothing was signed, so a bunch of miscommunications is what the true deal is. There was no ill intention to hurt her feelings.

"Paul and the film just moved in a different direction and as we see now, Sharon had a different idea on how everything was meant to work out. Wires were crossed, and that is why we are in the situation we are in now having her think she had something she actually didn't 100 per cent have."

The movie, a follow up to 2018's 'A Simple Favor', stars Blake Lively, 37, and Anna Kendrick, 39.

The sequel follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna) and Emily Nelson (Blake) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.