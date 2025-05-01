Sheryl Crow "felt very afraid" when an armed man broke into her barn after her Tesla protest.

In February, the 63-year-old musician posted a vide of herself saying goodbye to her Tesla as the vehicle was towed away after Elon Musk has named a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

Speaking about the fallout, she told Variety: "This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed.

"So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed.

"It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”

Despite the scary situation, the 'Soak Up The Sun' hitmaker admitted she would still post the same video again if she had the chance.

Sheryl added: “I can’t help it. I feel like I’m fighting for my kids. Also, that’s the way I was raised.

"There have been times when it hasn’t really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I’m very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?”

Meanwhile, Sheryl is still "so vigilant about climate change", which goes back to her own upbringing.

She recalled: “My parents said, ‘You need to leave the campground nicer than you found it,’ and we always did.

"When we camped, we picked up trash that wasn’t ours, and when I take my kids to the beach, we all three pick up people’s cigarette butts or plastic bottles."

She argued that the earth "is being disregarded, particular by [the Trump] administration", and she is backing national advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council.

She said: “Let’s face it: I may not be here to see my kids teach their kids how to leave the campground nicer than they found it.

"And who knows what the campground’s gonna be like when they get it. That concerns me.”