Shonda Rhimes has 'literally zero' plans for ending Grey's Anatomy

The 55-year-old writer created the hit ABC medical drama in 2005 and stepped down as showrunner almost a decade ago, but even though she may like to make a comeback to write the series finale, she believes the current showrunner is the only one who has "earned the right" to bring it to a close.

She told Entertainment Weekly: " I might want to write the series finale, if that ever comes. I keep waiting for it, but no. I might want to write the series finale. I might not. It might be that, by that point, Meg [Marinis] has really earned the right to end the show, so I don't know. I'm always excited to see what she comes up with. She just pitched me the finale of this season and I was so excited by it. I was so proud of her. It's such a good one.

"I have zero endings for 'Grey's' now. I mean, literally zero. Until season eight, I still had endings. And by the way, I felt like I ended the series several times. I was like, "This could be the finale, this could be it," but it wasn't. So after a while I just started writing those things that I thought would happen at the end into the show, because it wasn't ending."

Shonda is also behind other US TV hits such as 'Scandal' and 'Station 19' but lamented that she often receives "all the credit" even though she works with a team of others.

She said: "I feel like I get all the credit — good and bad. I get all the credit, and there's so many people who've done so many amazing things on the shows. Nobody says, "I didn't like that script by Raamla Mohamed."

"Not that Raamla Mohamed ever writes a bad script, but they're always going to say, 'Shonda Rhimes really f***** up,' and that's okay. I mean, that's sort of the price I pay for getting to do this the way we get to do it, which is without a lot of interference. In a shrinking television environment, we're still embraced for doing our shows. So that's okay with me."