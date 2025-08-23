Shonda Rhimes is a huge fan of Doctor Who.

The 55-year-old screenwriter - who has previously created TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal - has revealed that she's a big fan of the British sci-fi series.

Shonda told Sky News: "Oh my God, I've loved Doctor Who forever! Forever!"

Shonda also admitted to being a huge fan of writer Russell T Davies, describing his work as "amazing".

She added: "For a while, people were like 'what's wrong with you?' because they didn't know the show. I fell in love with the David Tennant years, and I haven't been able to let it go because of the writing."

Shonda serves as the executive producer of Bridgerton, the hit Netflix show.

Asked if there could ever be a Doctor Who and Bridgerton crossover episode, Shonda replied: "I don't know if there's a Bridgerton meets Doctor Who ..., but I would work with Russell at any time."

Meanwhile, Shonda previously claimed that the TV industry faces a "very uncertain" future.

The screenwriter expects the "landscape" of the TV industry to change markedly in the coming years.

Shonda - who has her own production company called Shondaland - told Variety: "It’s a completely different landscape, a completely different landscape. And I feel like when I look forward, I have no idea. It’s very clear to me that my children only want to watch things that are this long because of YouTube or whatever.

"Sitting down and watching a movie is very rare for them. It’s not the same as it was for us. Everything’s changing. I think there will always be storytelling; I just don’t know what form it’s going to take."

Shonda isn't excited about where the industry is going.

She explained: "It’s very uncertain, you know? I feel like if I was a television writer coming out right now, I would be a little bit more afraid. When I came out, it was the boom - it was the year the boom started. Now we’re in the place where the bust is starting. So who knows?"