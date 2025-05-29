J.K. Simmons is to star in new MGM+ series 'The Westies'.

J.K. Simmons lands role in new MGM+ series The Westies

The 70-year-old actor will lead the crime drama - co-created by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes - which is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen provides the Irish-American organised crime gang with a financial windfall.

Despite being outnumbered 50-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente.

But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian Mafia.

Announcing Simmons' casting, Head of MGM+, Michael Wright said: "J.K. Simmons is one of the finest actors working today.

"His authenticity and intensity bring an invaluable quality to this complex and exhilarating story, and we can’t wait to see him bring this unforgettable character to life."

Simmons previously won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of merciless jazz instructor Fletcher in Whiplash.'

Hi filmography contains multiple acclaimed movies and TV shows, including HBO prison drama 'Oz', 'Spider-Man' and 'La La Land'.

'The Westies' is Brancato’s third series with MGM+ following the success of his critically acclaimed show 'Godfather of Harlem', starring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, and the crime thriller 'Hotel Cocaine'.

'The Westies' will go into production in Toronto, Canada, in July and will premiere exclusively on MGM+ in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will distribute in all other international territories.