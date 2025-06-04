Simon Cowell's "dream" is for his 11-year-old son to take over 'America's Got Talent'.

Simon Cowell hopes his son Eric Cowell will produce America's Got Talent one day

The 65-year-old star - who has Eric with partner Lauren Silverman - is celebrating 20 years since the reality show began and not only can he see it running for at least another two decades, he hopes to keep the programme in the family and have his only child take his executive producer title one day.

He told People magazine: "I'm now looking at the next 20 years of this show - where does it go next?"

"And because it's so open to anyone, I really do have this feeling that whether it's me or whether it's Eric, my son, you're going to be having a conversation with us in 20 years time saying, 'Well, how was the 40th anniversary?' Because I can't imagine this show not being on now."

Simon admitted he has already "hinted" to Eric that he'd like him to follow in his footsteps.

Asked if he has spoken to Eric about working on 'America's Got Talent' in the future, he said: "I haven't really had that conversation. I've hinted at it.

"Fortunately like me, he loves these kinds of shows, which is a good start. I think he'd actually be a really good producer."

Simon is also a judge on the show but he isn't convinced Eric would be as keen to take that role too.

He said: "I don't think he'd be comfortable on camera, but that could change. I don't know.

"But if he wanted to, I would definitely encourage him to produce.

"I would love that. I mean, that would be my dream."

Despite thinking ahead to his successor, Simon has no plans to depart 'AGT' any time soon because he's still really excited by the quality of the contestants.

He said: "[The] level of talent generally has just got better from when we first started to now.

"If I didn't feel that was the case, then I would just say, 'Well then, that's it. We've had a great time and thank you very much.'

"But you always go after you finish a season, 'Now I can't wait to see who's going to come on [next] season' ... that's my motivation still, and I'm still really, really enjoying it."

Simon also reflected on how "empty" his life would feel if he didn't have his son - and admitted fatherhood has had a positive impact on his work too.

He explained: "You realise that there are other things more important actually than your career. I know it sounds corny, but I mean, it is the truth.

"If I wasn't where I am in my life today, I think it would feel quite empty.

"I guess I wouldn't be complaining, but I wouldn't be the same. I've definitely, definitely changed since I became a dad. I mean, big time.

"[Being a judge on 'America's Got Talent'] got easier since I became a dad, because as Eric got a little bit older ... I suddenly started to watch acts through his eyes thinking, 'Would he like that?' Because you want your kids and their friends to love the show.

"So when he comes down with his friends, they're having the best time, and that's a great feeling."