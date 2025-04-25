Simone Biles was shocked when she saw her husband's outfit on their wedding day.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in 2023

The 28-year-old gymnast tied the knot with Jonathan Owens in 2023 and he had kept his outfit for the day as much a surprise for her as her dress was for him, but she was even more taken aback by it because the Chicago Bears player had ignored her colour scheme.

Simone told E! News: "For the wedding day, he actually didn't show me his tux or his groomsmen.

"I wasn't allowed to see until I walked down the aisle, same as him.

"They weren't wearing the correct colours I told him to, but it worked out.

"It looked beautiful.

"Whenever we got on the side, I was like, 'What are they wearing!'"

However, the seven-time Olympic Games gold medallist has told people to not "flame" the 29-year-old NFL player as she insisted he made a "good choice".

She stressed: "Don't flame my husband, please!

"It's not that he didn't listen to me on the wedding day for the outfit.

"I know y'all love to blame him, but it was a good choice."

Simone was recently named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2025, and she admitted being on the prestigious list doesn't "feel real".

She said: "I feel like none of it feels real.

"I'm always in shock, in awe, and I'm just like, 'Seriously? Me?'

"But it's really exciting to be named to that list, and I know how many kids are looking up this list and [are] thinking, 'She looks like me. She does this, she does that.'

"So it really is exciting, and it's such an honour."

After winning three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics following her withdrawal from the all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to focus on her mental health, Simone was not sure whether or not she would be competing at her home Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

However, the gymnast has now revealed she is keeping the options open.

Simone said: "It hasn't even been a year since the last Olympics, so you have to let the athletes rest mentally and physically, and whenever it's time will tell you you'll be ready.

"Whether that's on the floor, in the stands, or whatever that will maybe."