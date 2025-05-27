Sinitta "had a reason to live" when she adopted her children.

Sinitta adopted her children Zac and Magdalena in 2007

The 61-year-old singer "wanted to curl up in a ball and shut the world out" after she suffered miscarriages and three failed attempts of IVF - a common procedure where eggs are fertilised with sperm in a laboratory and then an embryo is put in the womb to help women get pregnant.

However, Sinitta thinks her previous heartbreaks were meant to be, as her world turned joyous when she and her ex-husband Andy Willner welcomed Zac, 19, and Magdalena, 18, into their lives in 2007.

She told OK! magazine: "As I get older, I do tend to reflect on the sad things that happened in the past.

"Back then, I had pushed all the painful things to the back of my mind. I think, what would have happened if I'd had those children that I lost through miscarriage - I then wouldn't have had Zac and Magdalena.

"When you go through something like a miscarriage, it's all so consuming. It was hard to breathe, I wanted to curl up in a ball and shut the world out.

"The day I adopted my kids, I had a reason to live.

"It's not the British way to talk about things."

The 'Toy Boy' hitmaker confessed she felt "too scared" to share her true feelings when people asked how Sinitta was doing after she lost a child.

But now, Sinitta thinks it is easier to open up because people are more "prepared" to talk about mental health.

She said: "When people would ask me how I was, I would just say, 'Oh, I'm fine.'

"You're too scared to tell the truth and say, 'Well, as a matter of fact, I've just lost a child.'

"Nowadays, people are prepared to discuss mental health, they are much more understanding that we don't all live perfect lives."

And the 'So Macho' pop star said it was an "extraordinary" moment when she and Andy went to collect Zac and Magdalena.

Sinitta recalled: "It was extraordinary.

"I spent months filling out all these forms, going to interviews. Then, because they were so young, we were immediately given a date to pick them up.

"I met them two weeks before I walked out with them in my arms. It felt very strange - as if I were stealing children."