Hailee Steinfeld's performance in 'Sinners' shows her "in a new light".

Michael B. Jordan has heaped praise on Hailee Steinfeld

The 28-year-old actress stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in the new supernatural horror film - which is set in the 1930s in the Southern United States - and the actor believes the project could prove to be a landmark in Hailee's career.

Michael, 38, told WhoWhatWear: "Hailee's performance in 'Sinners' is very, very versatile and honestly fun.

"I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before.

"As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light."

Michael relished the experience of working with Hailee, admitting that they developed a family-like bond during the shoot.

The Hollywood star shared: "She's extremely talented, an extremely hard worker, and a great scene partner.

"When you're on a project like this, in the midst of hard scenes to navigate, [and] balancing the emotional aspects and long days, you really get a chance to become a family. I'm extremely proud of her, and I can't wait for the world to see her performance, and I truly can't wait to see what she does next."

Hailee first gained recognition for her role as Mattie Ross in the 2010 western 'True Grit'. But the actress previously insisted that fame and success hasn't changed her.

The brunette beauty - who is engaged to NFL star Josh Allen - told PEOPLE: "Nothing in my life, in fact, has changed - other than my schedule."