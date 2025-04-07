Sir Elton John felt "a lot of fear" before recording his new album.

Sir Elton John has opened up about his struggles

The 78-year-old icon teamed up with Brandi Carlile to record 'Who Believes in Angels?', but Elton admits that he "wasn't feeling very well" while writing the album.

Elton - who contracted a severe eye infection last year, which left him blind in his right eye and with "limited vision" in his left - told ITV News: "I had a lot of fear going into it, a lot of doubt, I wasn't feeling very well. In the end the anxiety pushed the energy forward.

"That's what I get out of this record, even though there's a couple of beautiful slow songs, the energy is off the charts.

"I had three other people to think of and I don't walk away and let people down. I was letting myself down, that was what I was irritable about."

Despite this, Elton jumped at the chance to record an album with Brandi.

The chart-topping star said: "It was a challenge. To do a new album I needed a challenge. I needed to move forward. I've always wanted to record with Brandi and I knew she'd want to do it with me.

"There's no one else I'd do an album with. This is it. This is the only person I wanted to record with."

Elton previously revealed that he's determined to remain optimistic, despite his current health troubles.

The singer - who has been married to David Furnish since 2014 - told the Guardian newspaper: "I’m an optimist permanently.

"I’ve got bad eyesight at the moment. There have been days where I’ve been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am."

Elton remains hopeful that his eyesight will improve in the coming months and years.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who retired from touring back in 2023 - explained: "I’ve got a new respect for sight-impaired people and people who are totally blind, some of whom I’m in touch with. But to hell with it, I’ve got a great life, and hopefully my sight will improve."