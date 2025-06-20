Sir Lewis Hamilton "loved" working on the F1 movie.

Sir Lewis Hamilton served as a co-producer on the film

The seven-time Formula One champion served as a co-producer on the new motorsport movie, and Lewis has revealed that he relished the experience of working on the film.

He told Extra: "I love how it all came out.

"It's been like four years we've been working on it, so it's been a long, long road.

"I’ve never been a part creating a movie from the first treatment to working on the script to working on the characters to watching all the different videotapes of the actors doing their scenes."

The motorsport movie stars the likes of Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem. And Lewis admits that he loved working with the film's cast and crew.

The sports star said: "We really brought on the best cast. The cast has been incredible … The crew in the background who made this movie what it is today, I'm so grateful to them."

Lewis, 40, actually got to take Brad on a racing track at one point, as part of his preparations for the movie. And the former world champion relished the experience of spending time with Brad.

He shared: "I got to take Brad out for the first time a couple years ago on a track and then I said, ‘Show me what you can do.’ And he took me out on a lap and straight away I could see he was already a bit of a racing driver … I wasn’t scared for him."

By contrast, Damson was far less comfortable on a race track.

Lewis recalled: "I was a little bit scared, because I don't think Damson grew up watching ... like, black families don't grow up watching racing … I think he probably was thrown in the deep end, but he did such an amazing job."

Lewis loved working on the project as a co-producer. However, the motorsport icon isn't sure whether he'd want to appear in front of the camera one day.

Asked if he has any acting ambitions, Lewis replied: "I don't know. I've really loved doing the production in the background on this one but, you know, never say never."