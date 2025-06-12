Sir Paul McCartney has remembered Brian Wilson as a "shining light".

The Beatles legend has paid tribute to the Beach Boys co-founder - who he performed with on A Friend Like You, a track from Brian's 2004 solo album Gettin' In Over My Head - and his "musical genius" following his death on Wednesday (11.06.25) at the age of 82 and thanked the singer for his musical legacy.

Sharing a series of images on Instagram, Paul wrote: “Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special.

"The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while.

“How we will continue without Brian Wilson, ‘God Only Knows’. Thank you, Brian.”

The Hey Jude hitmaker previously declared the Beach Boys' God Only Knows to be one of his favourite songs of all time.

Inducting Brian into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000, he said: “It made me cry and I don’t quite know why. It wasn’t necessarily the words or the music, it’s just something so deep in it, that there’s only certain pieces of music that can do this to me.

“I think it’s a sign of great genius to be able to do that with a bunch of music and a bunch of notes. And this man, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Sting performed God Only Knows in tribute to Brian during his concert on Wednesday.

Hours after the news of his death broke, Sting took to the stage at Germany's IGA Park and took a moment to honour his "hero".

Introducing God Only Knows, he said towards the end of his set: “Today, one of my heroes died; Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys. He’s gone to heaven, so I’m gonna sing a song that I love."

Roger Daltrey of The Who has also paid tribute to the Surfin' USA singer.

He told the BBC: "Brian managed to write songs that took music into the realms of heaven. His harmonies and his melodies always contain so much joy. And he was such a lovely guy."