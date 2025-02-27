Sir Paul McCartney has co-authored a book about his time in Wings.

The 82-year-old icon formed the rock band in 1971, after the Beatles split, and McCartney has shared his experiences in a new book called 'Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run'.

The chart-topping star - who is set to release the book in November - said: "I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book.

"Starting from scratch after the Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK, this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way the Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz."

McCartney formed Wings with his wife Linda, drummer Denny Seiwell, and guitarist Denny Laine.

The group released seven studio albums - including 'Band on the Run', 'London Town' and 'Venus and Mars' - between 1971 and 1981.

McCartney has co-authored the new book with historian Ted Widmer.

Ted said: "Wings was about love, family, friendship and artistic growth, often in the face of tremendous adversity."

The book's publisher, Penguin imprint Allen Lane, has also offered an insight into the upcoming release.

Allen Lane explained: "The narrative follows the various incarnations of the band as they survive a mugging in Nigeria, appear unannounced at UK university halls, tour in a sheared-off school bus with their children, while producing some of the most indelible and acclaimed music of the decade."