Sir Ringo Starr is excited to watch the Beatles movies

The 59-year-old filmmaker is currently making four separate films about each member of The Beatles, and Ringo is already looking forward to watching the movies.

Ringo - who starred in the legendary band alongside John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison - told PEOPLE: "I’m excited that [Sam] has taken the madness of making four movies at the same time."

Ringo is curious to see how Sam approaches the project, and the different perspectives he explores.

The iconic star said: "My life as a lad, John's life, Paul's life, George's life, I mean, it must interact in some way.

"There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there. So I’m excited to see what he does with it."

Sam first announced plans to make the Beatles movies in 2024.

The acclaimed filmmaker - who will direct all four movies - told Deadline at the time: "We went out to Los Angeles just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm.

"The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to [Sony’s Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler's] passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way."

Jeff Jones is executive producing the films for Apple Corps Ltd, and he's promised to create an "epic cinematic experience".

The CEO of Apple Corps shared: "We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time.

"To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege."