Skai Jackson feels as if she can "do anything" since becoming a mother.

Skai Jackson feels as if she can 'do anything' since becoming a mother

The 22-year-old actress confirmed towards the end of January that she had welcomed a son called Kasai with her mystery boyfriend and has now shared that while the little one is "giving her a run for her money", she just "loves" being a mom.

She told People: "I love being a new mom. It's just so exciting. So exciting.

"I'm here tonight, I'm already missing my baby. But it's been a great month with my new little one.

"I've had such amazing support. So it's not too bad. But he's definitely giving me a run for my money. He's such a big baby, eats so much... but it's something that I love. I love seeing my baby every day.

"I feel like now I can just do anything."

The former Disney Channel star added that motherhood is one of the "hardest jobs", especially when trying to balance it with everything else in life, but has "definitely learned" how to handle it al.

She said: "I feel like being a mom and juggling everything probably has to be one of the hardest jobs, but it's such a rewarding job because I'm doing it for him at the end of the day. So I definitely learned that about myself. I can just handle whatever at this point."

The actress was relatively quiet about her pregnancy throughout it, but upon announcing it last November, explained she was "thrilled" to embark on the life change.

At the time, she said: "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full."

The former child star is best known for playing Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Jessie' alongside Debby Ryan in the early 2010s, and continued in the role in the spin-off 'Bunk'd' in the years that followed.