Eva Longoria doubts that a 'Desperate Housewives' reboot would work.

The 50-year-old actress found fame as Gabrielle 'Gaby' Solis on the hit ABC comedy-drama series that ran from 2004 until 2012 but is unsure what more her bosses could do with her alter ego if she did return to Wisteria Lane.

Eva told 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': "I can't sleep with any more people on that street. I have slept with every person on the street, as did Nicolette Sheridan (who played Edie Britt)."

The 'For Greater Glory' actress explained that the show's creator Marc Cherry would need "the most convincing" to come on board for a potential reboot as he felt that the show had run its course when it came to an end.

Longoria said: "He feels like we've exhausted the characters."

The star can understand Cherry's reluctance because of the gruelling production schedule involved in making the series.

Eva explained: "Unlike 'Sex and the City', (which) was only like six episodes, eight episodes a year, we did 24 episodes a year for a decade."

Although she is unsure how it would work, the actress revealed recently that she would be "the first person" to sign up for a revival if it did materialise.

She told Stellar magazine: "I would be the first person."

Longoria is extremely proud of the legacy of 'Desperate Housewives' and is proud that she is recognised by fans of the show across the world.

She said: "I love that, when I'm anywhere in the world, people go: 'Gaby!' I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it's just reflective of the impact I had."

Eva admits that the attention took her by surprise at times and recalled a visit to London that saw a crowd gather outside her hotel.

She recalled: "I said: 'Is Bono here?' And they said: 'No, they are here for you, that's why they are out there.' I couldn't believe they would even know me, because I'd never been to London. And that (realisation of the global reach of the show) was really weird and great at the same time."

Eva didn't understand the first script she read for the series but felt that the unique writing was an indicator of the success to come.

The 'Frontera' actress said: "I only knew it was super special because it was odd. It was the first time I had read a dramedy, so I didn't get it."