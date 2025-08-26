Snoop Dogg is “scared” to take his grandchildren to the cinema after being caught off guard by a same-sex plot line.

The 52-year-old rapper appeared on the It’s Giving podcast, on which he recalled bringing his grandson to see Pixar’s 2022 animated film Lightyear, a spin-off from the Toy Story franchise featuring the voice of Chris Evans.

It includes a sequence showing two women raising a child together – a moment Snoop says prompted confusion from his grandson.

He said: “(The kids) are like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

Snoop added: “Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.

“They just said, ‘She and she had a baby – they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’

“It f***** me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies.

“Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for… it threw me for a loop.

“I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Lightyear marked one of Disney and Pixar’s most visible LGBTQ+ storylines, including the studios’ first same-sex kiss on screen.

The kiss was at one point removed from the film during production, but reinstated after Pixar employees and allies wrote to Disney leadership accusing executives of censoring “overtly gay affection” in its features.

Actor Chris, 43, who voiced Buzz Lightyear, has defended its inclusion.

He told Variety: “I mean, it’s great. As great as it is – and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times – it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion.

“That it is this kind of ‘news.’ The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is.

“That representation across the board is how we make films.

“Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”