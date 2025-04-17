Snoop Dogg is set to release a gospel album in honour of his late mother.

The 53-year-old rapper’s ‘Altar Call’ record will be out on April 27 – the 74th birthday of his mum Beverly Tate.

“You heard it first, a gospel album,” Snoop told his fans on Instagram about the project.

He added about the upcoming21-track record he says will take listeners to church: “God is good.”

His mum, who passed away in October 2021, was a key influence on Snoop’s life and music.

She was a church choir director for many years, and her guidance continues to shape his work.

“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me,” Snoop told Okayplayer, reflecting on the inspiration behind the album.

He also described ‘Altar Call’ as “a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world.”

The album, he added, is “another chapter out of the Bible of Love” – a reference to his 2018 gospel album, ‘Bible of Love.’

The cover art of ‘Altar Call’, revealed online, features an image of Snoop’s mum in a pink hat and blouse, holding flowers printed onto a fan resting on a wooden surface.

‘Mother I Miss You’ is the first track on the record and will be followed by a single to drop on 18 April.

The album will also feature performances from Jamie Foxx and the Death Row Mass Choir.

Snoop previously paid tribute to his mother after her death, sharing the message on Instagram: “Mama thank u for having me” alongside a photo of the two of them.

His message added: “Thank u god for giving me an angel (white dove emoji) for a mother.”

Snoop’s deep affection for his mother is also reflected in his personal history with his stage name.

In an interview with Esquire in 2008, he said his mum gave him his now world-famous moniker, inspired by his love for the Peanuts character Snoopy.

"I used to love Peanuts and Charlie Brown – Snoopy was my favourite cartoon character growing up,” he said.

Snoop added: “I watched so much, I started to look like him.”