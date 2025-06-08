Snoop Dogg wants to open a burger stand at Celtic Park.

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker has been a fan of Scottish side Celtic for over two decades and not only does he want to bring his own food outlet to their stadium, he'd be hands-on and personally serve the meals to fans.

He told Scotland's Sunday Mail newspaper: “There has always been the opinion that food at sports stadiums is never good but that ain’t got to be the case.

“People know that Snoop is a cook and I would love to bring a pop up burger to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good.

“It’s got to be Celtic Park man, I mean where else am I going to bring it.

"The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple cured bacon.

“The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”

The 53-year-old star has no interest in offering his food to Celtic's great rivals rangers.

He said: "Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss!”

However, Snoop has previously admitted he'd love to open a restauranr in Glasgow with chef Gordon Ramsay, who is a Rangers fan.

He said: “I have told him I want to open a restaurant with him and maybe it might even be in Glasgow.

“For real – we are always swapping cooking tips and I do mean swapping.

“It’s not just one way traffic, I send him tips as well – he respects Snoop as chef.

“My boy Gordon has got a worse mouth than me but that’s only because of his passion."

Snoop revealed back in 2012 that he wanted to buy shares in Celtic after watching the Parkhead side beat Barcelona in the Champions League in November that year.

At the time he said: "I got a lot of interest in soccer. It's not a new thing for hip hop stars to invest in sports teams but it is a new thing for hip hop stars to invest in soccer teams...I see how passionate Celtic fans are about their team and I could see myself making an investment if any of the board wanted to sell...I want to bring a bit of Snoop to things."