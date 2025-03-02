Snoop Dogg’s daughter has given birth three months early.

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori gave birth at six months pregnant

Cori Broadus "cried and cried" after a medical issue meant she was taken for a caesarian section at 25 weeks pregnant, but she's thankful her and fiance Wayne Deuce's little girl is "perfect".

Cori, Snoop's only daughter, wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl's foot: “The princess arrived at 6 months.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me [prayer emoji]. (sic)"

The 25-year-old star also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself on the operating table.

She wrote: "1st c-section was success:) s/o to the man up above."

And in a second post, she explained doctors had warned her she was developing HELLP syndrome, which is described as a "life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia".

Cori wrote: "Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas... Whole time I was developing "HELLP SYNDROME" which is very severe nd can even cause death if untreated.. doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would've waited a few more days it would've been really bad.

"Ladies please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TIK TOK (talking to myself lowkey) (sic)"

In January 2024, Cori - who was diagnosed with autoimmune condition lupus as a child and has battled with depression - was hospitalised after suffering a stroke at 'The Underdoggs' premiere.

She previously reflected on the medical emergency on E! show 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story', "My health was declining.

"Doctor comes in, 'Cori, you had a stroke.' I'm hurting, I'm scared. Why is this happening to me?"

"Going to the doctors all the time, taking blood pressure medications. So, once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space."

Cori was admitted to a mental health facility after she tried to take her own life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is grateful to have the support of her fiancé Wayne.

She added: "I was in a mental facility because I tried to commit suicide, I think, in 2021.

"I am so lucky to have Wayne, but still, we’re all going through something.

"It will be OK, and it does come with time.

"I feel like, when we’re in a certain space or place, it feels like the end of the world."